70-365 by djclow
67 / 365

70-365

The Swinging Bridge in Pawhauska, Oklahoma. Built in 1926, it was the only way to cross Bird Creek when the bridge was originally built. Pretty awesome!
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
18% complete

