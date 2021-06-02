Previous
153-365 by djclow
150 / 365

153-365

I have had a hard time getting this plant started but it survived thisl past winter so maybe I am in luck. It is called Indian Pink but do not know its scientific name. It doesn't bloom for very long but it has a sweet bloom.
2nd June 2021

Donna

@djclow
