150 / 365
153-365
I have had a hard time getting this plant started but it survived thisl past winter so maybe I am in luck. It is called Indian Pink but do not know its scientific name. It doesn't bloom for very long but it has a sweet bloom.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past.
365
Canon EOS 80D
2nd June 2021 3:50pm
