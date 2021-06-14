Previous
165-365 by djclow
162 / 365

165-365

We arrived home to find one of my orchids in full bloom. I love them but have not figured out how to take care of them. Just don't know the secret with an orchid. Thank you for the nice comments on yesterday's photo. I love to receive feedback.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Donna

Yoland ace
Nicely done with the black background. These are gorgeous.
June 15th, 2021  
