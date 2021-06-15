Sign up
163 / 365
166-365
My coneflowers have all decided to bloom at the same time. This is probably my favorite of all the ones I have; unfortunately, the tag has long disappeared so I do not know its name. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past.
365
Canon EOS 80D
15th June 2021
