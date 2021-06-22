Previous
173-365 by djclow
170 / 365

173-365

I do not know the name of the plant but it is a variant of 'Hens and Chickens." This one blooms once a year. All my others do not bloom.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
