180-365 by djclow
177 / 365

180-365

I was playing with my Velvet 56 today and just happened to catch a wasp land on some milkweed. Thank you for the nice comments on yesterday's photo.
29th June 2021

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past.
48% complete

