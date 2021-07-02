Sign up
180 / 365
183-365
Red sunflowers! I ordered sunflower seeds that were "different" from the usual yellow flowers. These are the first to bloom, and, I must admit, they are hard to photograph because of their color. Thank you for the comments on yesterday's photo.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
