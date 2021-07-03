Sign up
181 / 365
184-365
Another new plant for me this year that I started from seed--Red Maltese Cross. I've enjoyed it even though I am not a big fan of the color red. I have planted in in the ground and as a "thriller" in pots. I think it is a keeper!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Donna
@djclow
