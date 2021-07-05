Previous
186-365 by djclow
183 / 365

186-365

Sweet little mounding petunias. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo--I appreciate the remarks.
Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
