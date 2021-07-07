Previous
188-365 by djclow
185 / 365

188-365

I have these petunias planted in a container with other flowers. They are called "Bubblegum" Supertunia Vista and are prolific bloomers.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
