197-365 by djclow
194 / 365

197-365

This was taken at the top of the Cottonwood Summit west of Buena Vista, Colorado. The elevation was 12,126 feet at the top of the pass and another 700 feet to hike to the summit.
16th July 2021

Donna

@djclow
