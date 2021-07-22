Previous
203-365 by djclow
199 / 365

203-365

Serendipity allium using the Velvet 56. I rewatched a video on this lens so giving it another try. Thank you for the nice comments on yesterday's photo--they are certainly encouraging to me.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Donna

@djclow
Heather ace
Love this! Your dof is super! Fav
July 23rd, 2021  
