200 / 365
204-365
I have been "plant sitting" some geraniums for my neighbor while she is taking a trip. All of them are in bloom and so pretty. This was taken with the Velvet 56. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd July 2021 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
