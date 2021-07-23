Previous
Next
204-365 by djclow
200 / 365

204-365

I have been "plant sitting" some geraniums for my neighbor while she is taking a trip. All of them are in bloom and so pretty. This was taken with the Velvet 56. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise