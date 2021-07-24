Sign up
201 / 365
205-365
The birds are devouring my sunflowers! Definitely growing them again next year. The bird are really enjoying them. Thank you for the kind comments yesterday on my photo.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past.
Heather
ace
What a great close-up with amazing detail! (What kind of birds are attracted to your sunflowers, Donna?)
July 25th, 2021
Donna
@365projectorgheatherb
There have mainly been yellow finches and a few sparrows. However, the finches are on them constantly.
July 25th, 2021
