205-365 by djclow
201 / 365

205-365

The birds are devouring my sunflowers! Definitely growing them again next year. The bird are really enjoying them. Thank you for the kind comments yesterday on my photo.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Donna

@djclow
Heather ace
What a great close-up with amazing detail! (What kind of birds are attracted to your sunflowers, Donna?)
July 25th, 2021  
Donna
@365projectorgheatherb There have mainly been yellow finches and a few sparrows. However, the finches are on them constantly.
July 25th, 2021  
