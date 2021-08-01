Sign up
209 / 365
213-365
Sunflower using the Sweet50. This lense is a little easier to use for me; however, neither will replace my macro. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's flower.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
