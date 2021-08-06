Previous
218-365 by djclow
214 / 365

218-365

My lavender is blooming again. Taken with the Lensbaby Velvet 56. Thank you for your kind comments on yesterday's photo.
Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 7th, 2021  
