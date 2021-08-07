Previous
219-365 by djclow
215 / 365

219-365

Gazania continue to bloom even through the miserable heat. The Lensbaby Velvet 56 was used to photograph them. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo. I appreciate them.
Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
