221-365 by djclow
217 / 365

221-365

This is a new plant for me this year--Osteospermum. Although it hasn't done wonderful due to our crazy up and down weather, I will give it another try next year. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
59% complete

Heather ace
Lovely photo, Donna! I like your composition with the withered flower in the background, and you have a really nice dof. Fav
August 10th, 2021  
