222-365 by djclow
218 / 365

222-365

This is called a Starfish Plant and belongs in the succulent family. The large bloom should open in a day or so. It is an interesting bloom but the most offensive spell you can imagine--flies love it.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past.
