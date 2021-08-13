Previous
225-365 by djclow
221 / 365

225-365

Another dahlia using the Velvet 56. Thank you for your kind comments on yesterday's photo--they are so appreciated.
13th August 2021

Donna

@djclow
@djclow
60% complete

Heather ace
Superb! Great sharp focus with that lovely bokeh. Fav
August 14th, 2021  
