Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
221 / 365
225-365
Another dahlia using the Velvet 56. Thank you for your kind comments on yesterday's photo--they are so appreciated.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
221
photos
14
followers
17
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
13th August 2021 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Heather
ace
Superb! Great sharp focus with that lovely bokeh. Fav
August 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close