223 / 365
227-365
Scaevola. Not much to say about it other than it is planted in a container and is slowly starting to wither. Taken with the Velvet 56. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo and favs.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
1
1
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
Heather
ace
This is lovely, Donna! I really like the effect you get with this lens. Nicely-done! Fav
August 16th, 2021
