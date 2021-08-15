Previous
Next
227-365 by djclow
223 / 365

227-365

Scaevola. Not much to say about it other than it is planted in a container and is slowly starting to wither. Taken with the Velvet 56. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo and favs.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
This is lovely, Donna! I really like the effect you get with this lens. Nicely-done! Fav
August 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise