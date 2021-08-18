Sign up
226 / 365
230-365
Had to rescue a coneflower from the sale rack. Photo taken with the Velvet 56--the lens is getting easier to use. Thank you for your comments on Mr. Caterpillar yesterday--he and his friends are still eating!
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Donna
@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
18th August 2021 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
