Previous
Next
230-365 by djclow
226 / 365

230-365

Had to rescue a coneflower from the sale rack. Photo taken with the Velvet 56--the lens is getting easier to use. Thank you for your comments on Mr. Caterpillar yesterday--he and his friends are still eating!
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise