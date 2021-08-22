Previous
234-365 by djclow
230 / 365

234-365

My dahlias are still blooming although the blooms are slowing down due to the extreme heat. The temps are predicted to be around 100 for most of the week. Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo.
Donna

@djclow
I have dabbled in photography for a few years and have even tried a 365 project in the past. However, after three or four...
Yoland ace
Amazing your garden is doing so well in the heat.
Lovely bloom.
August 23rd, 2021  
