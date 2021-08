235-365

Something different today! This is called Pumpkin on a Stick. It is rather unique in that it will bloom and then a green "pumpkin" will form and, with time, turn orange. The seeds are inside each pumpkin. The leaves have small thorns on the back side. I will try to get outside and find a good leaf to share when it isn't so hot. Heat may break at the end of the week. Thank you for your kind comments on yesterday's photo.