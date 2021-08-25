Last Photo

I am sorry to say that I will not be posting on this site again. Last night after uploading my photo, “something” tried to take control of my computer to download malware. Thankfully, I have two security software programs running but I cannot take the risk of accidentally getting a virus on my PC. I have had problems with logging into this site most of the day and just now got in. I appreciate all your kind remarks and have enjoyed your photos. I am on Instagram if you care to follow under DonnaClowPhotos.