Previous
Next
Brussels City Hall by djepie
61 / 365

Brussels City Hall

The Belgiums are known for their market places. In Brussels I found the Grand Place (Grote Markt) completely pink lit. All four sides, including the huge city hall. #iphone8
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise