Mud mirror by djepie
Mud mirror

A muddy puddle reflecting the beautiful sunset at National Park Hoge Veluwe.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Marloes ace
Mooi! Fav :)
November 29th, 2021  
