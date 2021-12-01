'Goede bekomst!'

A strange Dutch habit is at the end of the meal, when everyone says 'goede bekomst'. There is no normal English or German translation for this. The Danish say 'Tak for mat', thanks for the meal, but that's different. The Dutch saying litteraly means 'hope you won't get any troubles with your digestion', though no one means it this way. We just say it when we leave the table.

Also this plate is typical Dutch 'boerenbont', a pattern that exists since 1840 and as you see, it's still in use and for sale.