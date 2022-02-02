Previous
Spicy by djepie
137 / 365

Spicy

What would cooking be without spices? One can hardly imagine how dinner looked like in the ages before the far East has been discovered by a.o. the Dutch VOC (Vereenigde Oostindische Compagnie / East India Company).
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
