156 / 365
Swirling brook
I never saw the nearby brook this high and wild. But four storms in one week is so unnatural for us, that we are not used to this amount of rain.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Tags
cloud
waves
rain
holland
brook
netherlands
Boxplayer
ace
Good reflection of this uncharacteristically turbulent weather.
February 21st, 2022
