Swirling brook by djepie
156 / 365

Swirling brook

I never saw the nearby brook this high and wild. But four storms in one week is so unnatural for us, that we are not used to this amount of rain.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Boxplayer ace
Good reflection of this uncharacteristically turbulent weather.
February 21st, 2022  
