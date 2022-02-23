Sign up
158 / 365
Change in weather
After too many data of storm and rain, today starter beautifully. Each ‘wadi’ is still full, preventing all rain water just going down the drain > brook > canal > sea. We try to get it deep into the soil first.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Tags
wadi
