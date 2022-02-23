Previous
Change in weather by djepie
Change in weather

After too many data of storm and rain, today starter beautifully. Each ‘wadi’ is still full, preventing all rain water just going down the drain > brook > canal > sea. We try to get it deep into the soil first.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
