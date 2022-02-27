Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
162 / 365
Katjes
Katjes, we call then, litteraly: little cats.
The male flower of the willow.
And yes, Ukrainian colors. I cannot get Ukraine off my mind. Let's hope and pray.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
162
photos
27
followers
23
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th February 2022 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
willow
,
ukraine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close