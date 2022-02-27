Previous
Katjes by djepie
Katjes

Katjes, we call then, litteraly: little cats.
The male flower of the willow.
And yes, Ukrainian colors. I cannot get Ukraine off my mind. Let's hope and pray.
Jaap Meijer

