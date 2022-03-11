Previous
Next
Drought by djepie
174 / 365

Drought

One month ago I shared several photos of an abundance of water on national park Hoge Veluwe. Today the situation was quite different after weeks of great spring weather. Moss ground was torn open.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise