First personnel event by djepie
185 / 365

First personnel event

First event with almost 40 colleagues since Covid started. A happy evening with lots of good food.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Renee Salamon ace
This looks delicious- perfect for today’s Yummy Yellow prompt
March 23rd, 2022  
