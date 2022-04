Midwinter in spring

Snow is gone now, I want to share my favorite shot from yesterday. This part of the park had the most snow and was such a midwinter scenery! I tried to make some nice pictures and when walking back I heard people approaching via a small path. A little ahead of his walking parents there was this small boy in bright blue. So I turned on heals and was just in time to ‘shoot’ him. Photo April 1.