Coffee anyone? by djepie
198 / 365

Coffee anyone?

I am selecting a new supplier for coffee(-machines) for the next few years. This week we have the pleasure to test a business version of a Nespresso machine. Great, yet far too expensive.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
