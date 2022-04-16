Sign up
210 / 365
Fire!
Colors of fire, especially with the sun shining through. And it promisses to become a sun-drenched Easter weekend in NL. I hope both the Easter message and the Easter weather may bring you a happy weekend!
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
1
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
16th April 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
tulip
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning close up!
April 16th, 2022
