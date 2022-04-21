Previous
Peony Tulips by djepie
215 / 365

Peony Tulips

Pioentulpen in our living room. From the supermarket, but I like this special sort of tulips. I couldn'd find the English name, so this is the best translation I could make.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
