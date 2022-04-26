Previous
Next
White on white by djepie
220 / 365

White on white

Thanks to Sony's flip screen! Camera in the soil, shooting up along the tulip with the apple bloom as a backdrop.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise