225 / 365
Pollard willow
I like pollard willows in the traditional Dutch countryside. They are being pruned about every five years and they can get very old. Even when the inner part rots away or even isn't there anymore, they can survive.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
0
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
225
photos
31
followers
24
following
61% complete
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th April 2022 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
willow
,
holland
,
netherlands
,
pollard
