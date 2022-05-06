Previous
Foggy start of the day by djepie
230 / 365

Foggy start of the day

At this moment it's really shorts&shirts weather, but today started with rather dense fog. I made a 7 km walk at national park Hoge Veluwe.
Jaap Meijer

Esther Rosenberg ace
De hoge Veluwe is zo mooi! Mooi zo met de mist.
May 6th, 2022  
