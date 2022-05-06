Sign up
230 / 365
Foggy start of the day
At this moment it's really shorts&shirts weather, but today started with rather dense fog. I made a 7 km walk at national park Hoge Veluwe.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
1
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
230
photos
31
followers
24
following
63% complete
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th May 2022 7:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fog
,
mist
,
holland
,
netherlands
,
hoge veluwe
Esther Rosenberg
ace
De hoge Veluwe is zo mooi! Mooi zo met de mist.
May 6th, 2022
