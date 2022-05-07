Previous
Bleeding hearts by djepie
231 / 365

Bleeding hearts

Bleading hearts (Dutch: gebroken hart). Yesterday I had a video meeting with a friend in Kyiv. When you hear those stories, this bleading hearts are very symbolic...
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
