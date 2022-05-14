Previous
Quiet beach by djepie
238 / 365

Quiet beach

No holidays and therefore few tourists. Super relaxing days with sun and even swimming in the cold North Sea
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Pam ace
Spectacular!
May 14th, 2022  
