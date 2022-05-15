Previous
Island sunset by djepie
Island sunset

Almost always the sunset is beautiful and people take a look on top of some dune. For now, our relaxing weekend on Vlieland island is over.
15th May 2022

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
