Rain, rain, rain by djepie
244 / 365

Rain, rain, rain

This morning I worked in the garden, but after lunch new rains passed by. Thinking about extra rain barrel capacity for the dry periods we should prepare for. #iphone
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
66% complete

