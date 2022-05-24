Sign up
247 / 365
Bloody crane's-bill
Bloody crane's-bill (Iitteraly Dutch name: bloody stork beak. After serious rains they are a bit suffering.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Tags
gardening
,
geranium
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
May 24th, 2022
