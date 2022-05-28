Sign up
251 / 365
Bad Hair Day
This guy didn't see the mirror this morning I guess...
28th May 2022
28th May 22
0
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
251
photos
31
followers
24
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th May 2022 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
cows
,
holland
,
countryside
,
highland
,
netherlands
