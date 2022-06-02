Sign up
256 / 365
Christian event
Next weekend will be the largest Christian event in the Netherlands: Opwekking (revival). Today I went there to prepare all computer related matters in our beautiful (but hot!) tent. Outdoor day is so relaxed after many office days! #iphone
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
