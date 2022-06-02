Previous
Christian event by djepie
Christian event

Next weekend will be the largest Christian event in the Netherlands: Opwekking (revival). Today I went there to prepare all computer related matters in our beautiful (but hot!) tent. Outdoor day is so relaxed after many office days! #iphone
