Previous
Next
Pheasant by djepie
257 / 365

Pheasant

I could get really close. He is used to tourists. I tried to send from my Sony a7iii wirelessly to my iPhone to edit it in Lightroom mobile. The disadvantage is that he can only transfer a 2 MP photo
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise