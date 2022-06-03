Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
257 / 365
Pheasant
I could get really close. He is used to tourists. I tried to send from my Sony a7iii wirelessly to my iPhone to edit it in Lightroom mobile. The disadvantage is that he can only transfer a 2 MP photo
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
257
photos
31
followers
24
following
70% complete
View this month »
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd June 2022 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pheasant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close