Wadden Sea

On our way back from Vlieland island we had rain (by exception!), so I post a photo from our trip on to Vlieland. You can also see a authentic sailing (freight) boat. Many of them are sailing with groups of youth, schools, camps, company events.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
